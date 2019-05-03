Watch Omaha Beach undergo surgery at Lexington equine hospital

Former Kentucky Derby favorite Omaha Beach's surgery was a success, and a new video is out showing the procedure the horse underwent.

Omaha Beach was scratched from the Kentucky Derby Wednesday after being diagnosed with entrapped epiglottis. The throat condition was discovered after a cough and scope.

Fox Hill Farm posted the video on Facebook saying the surgery went "well and quick" at Rood & Riddle.

The epiglottis is a triangular-shaped cartilage that lies at the base of the airway just in front of the arytenoid cartilages which cover the airway during swallowing.

Omaha Beach was the pick of many before being scratched after an impressive showing at the Arkansas Derby in April.

Trainer Richard Mandella said Omaha Beach will be out of training for three weeks.

WARNING: The video below may not be suitable for all audiences.