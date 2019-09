Hundreds are on hand to meet the 2019 Kentucky Wildcats basketball team for Tent City Live ahead of Big Blue Madness.

Tent City Live features Dave Baker and Rex Chapman, and they will be joined on stage by several UK players and head coach John Calipari.

The broadcast starts at 6 p.m., and it is taking place outside the Joe Craft Center at the Coca-Cola Stage.

Big Blue Madness is set for 7 p.m. Oct. 11 at Rupp Arena.