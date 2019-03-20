Calipari expects PJ Washington to play after spraining foot in SEC Tournament

Updated: Wed 3:05 PM, Mar 20, 2019

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WKYT) - Kentucky head coach John Calipari says he expects PJ Washington to play Thursday against Abilene Christian.

Calipari said Washington sprained his foot Saturday during the Wildcats' SEC Tournament loss to Tennessee. The team's top scorer and rebounder was in a walking boot as of Tuesday.

Washington will see a specialist before the team makes a final decision on his status. His x-rays were negative.

Kentucky is a significant favorite as a 2 seed in the first round matchup against 15-seed Abilene Christian.

Kentucky plays at 7:10 p.m. on WKYT.

 
