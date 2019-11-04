Watch WKYT's exclusive interview with President Donald Trump

WKYT's Dave Baker spoke with President Donald Trump ahead of his campaign rally in Lexington.

Dave Baker spoke one-on-one with President Donald Trump ahead of his Lexington rally. (WKYT)

President Trump spoke about his support for Kentucky Republicans Matt Bevin and Mitch McConnell along with a variety of other topics.

He spoke about House Democrats' impeachment efforts over allegations that Trump called the Ukrainian president and threatened to withhold aid in order to get information that could be used against Joe Biden's presidential campaign. The President has denied the allegations, stating there was no quid pro quo, and he argues the impeachment efforts could help rally his voters to the polls in 2020.

