Paramount Pictures has released the official trailer for the highly-anticipated return of "Top Gun."

"Top Gun: Maverick" is the sequel to the original "Top Gun." It will be released in 2020 -- 34 years after the 1986 blockbuster.

Tom Cruise returns as "Maverick," and plays a flight instructor. Miles Teller will play the son of Maverick's flight partner "Goose," who died in the original film.

Val Kilmer will also return as "Iceman."

The scheduled release date is June 26.