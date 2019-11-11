Water leak causes problems in Harrison County

It was the mystery of the missing water over the weekend in Harrison County. Yesterday, many folks in the area woke up to either low water pressure or no water coming out of the faucet at all.

The weirdest part was the water tower that supplies the area with water was empty.

"At 3:30 in the morning, it was topped out full," Mark Patrick from the Harrison Water Association said. "At 4:30 it was bone dry."

He says the outage was caused by a severe leak.

"We lost about 120,000 gallons in about an hour," Patrick said.

The problem ended up being a hydrant that had slipped off of a valve a few miles down the road. But finding it proved difficult. Once it was located, they understood why that water had seemed to disappear.

"Soon as it came out of the ground it ran into a creek," Patrick said. "That's how it all happened."

They spent all day Sunday trying to find the leak. On Monday they refilled the tower, and started running water through the lines again.

"When we turn the valve on to open the section that you could hear it roaring through the vans," Patrick said. "Within a minute or two we had found it."

Some customers had contacted them, frustrated that no one answered their calls.

"I didn't have enough personnel to leave somebody here to answer the phones," Patrick said. "We were all out looking for the leak."

He says he appreciated their patience, but also wants them to know a boil water advisory is in place because of that leak.

"I appreciate my customers' patience," Patrick said. "I'm trying to deliver as best we can and sometimes things like this happen in this business."

Patrick says that the boil water advisory will stay in place likely until at least Thursday.

The Water Association estimates around 500 customers were affected.