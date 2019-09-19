Water smell and taste different? Georgetown water service explains why

The Georgetown Municipal Water and Sewer Service has announced several drinking water issues because of the dry weather impacting the region.

Some customers have observed odor and taste issues as a result of some changes made, as the water service said low flow and stagnant water at Royal Spring has caused the smell to change.

The water service has also increased its water purchases from the Frankfort Plant Board, which has also deald with similar problems.

The Frankfort Plant Board isn't under a boil water advisory, and there are no sanitary sewer issues in Georgetown.

The water service says these issues will continue until the region receives extended rainfall.