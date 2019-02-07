Waters recede in Laurel Co., but officials watchful as rain stays in forecast

At least three roads quickly flooded in Laurel County after a morning thunderstorm on Thursday.

Officials say the waters have receded on Sally’s Branch Road near London, just off HWY 80, where only hours before it was flooded over. Stinking Creek Road, off of KY 1535, and Old Way, off of KY 472 saw similar conditions.

The Laurel County Sheriff says, with more rain in the forecast, the flooded roads are a major concern.

“Those are dangerous situations, a lot of people look at the water and they think it is just a little bit of water, I can drive through it,” says Deputy Gilbert Acciardo, with the Sheriff’s Office. “However, they say as little as two inches - and especially as much as five or six inches rushing over it - can actually sweep your vehicle off the roadway.”

There were no reports of water getting into homes or businesses Thursday morning.

