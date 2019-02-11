Wayfair to permanently open first ever store in Kentucky

Online home goods retailer Wayfair is close to fully opening its first-ever brick-and-mortar location in Kentucky.

Gray affiliate WXIX reports Wayfair's outlet store in Florence will be open permanently beginning Feb. 15.

The store, located at 5101 Renegade Way, will allow customers to purchase returned items and closeouts. Wayfair's Kentucky store has been under a soft opening during the fall and December.

Store hours will be from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Sunday and 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

The company is also hiring for its warehouse in Hebron, Erlanger and Florence.