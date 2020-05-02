Wayne Co. father arrested after child found in the roadway

A Monticello father is charged with wanton endangerment after his two-year-old child was found in the road wearing only a diaper on Friday.

The Wayne County Sheriff says deputies were called to Old Happy Top Road just before 6 p.m. on a report of the child.

When they arrived, deputies say two people were taking care of the toddler, who reportedly told investigators that a semi-truck had been directly behind them.

Deputies were able to find the child’s home but say they had to knock loudly multiple times before a man answered the door.

The man, identified as 18-year-old James Roberts, reportedly told investigators he was the father of the child and had laid down to take a nap around noon. Roberts also stated he didn’t know the child had gotten up out of bed.

Roberts was arrested and taken to the Wayne County Detention Center.

The child is being assisted by the Kentucky Child Protective Service.

