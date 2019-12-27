Wayne Co. man arrested, charged with trafficking near an elementary school

A Wayne County man is behind bars, charged with drug trafficking within 1,000 feet of a school.

According to a Facebook post from the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, deputies went to a home on College Street on Thursday after receiving tips that drugs were being sold there.

After being given consent to search the home, deputies say they brought in a K-9 unit and found over 3 grams of methamphetamine, digital scales, plastic baggies and about $250 in cash.

The home is located within 1,000 feet of Monticello Elementary School, meaning the suspect, 25-year-old Brandon Burchett was charged with trafficking drugs near a school. He is also charged with general drug trafficking, as well as possession of drug paraphernalia.

Burchett is in the Wayne County Detention Center.

