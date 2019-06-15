Wayne Co. man charged with rape, sodomy of minor

MONTICELLO, Ky. (WKYT) – A Wayne County man is behind bars, charged with rape and sodomy of a minor under 12 years of age.
According to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, deputies began an investigation into child molestation after receiving a complaint.
Investigators say 27-year-old Colter Davis was charged as a result of that investigation.
He was taken to the Wayne County Detention Center.
The Sheriff’s Office says the investigation is continuing, and additional charges are pending in the case.