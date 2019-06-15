Wayne Co. man charged with rape, sodomy of minor

Colter Davis (Photo: Wayne County Detention Center)
MONTICELLO, Ky. (WKYT) – A Wayne County man is behind bars, charged with rape and sodomy of a minor under 12 years of age.

According to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, deputies began an investigation into child molestation after receiving a complaint.

Investigators say 27-year-old Colter Davis was charged as a result of that investigation.

He was taken to the Wayne County Detention Center.

The Sheriff’s Office says the investigation is continuing, and additional charges are pending in the case.

 
