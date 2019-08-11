Wayne Co. traffic stop ends in drug trafficking charge

A man is in the Wayne County Detention Center after being found with several kinds of drugs and paraphernalia during a traffic stop.

According to a Facebook post from the Monticello Police Department, 25-year-old Dustin Dodd was stopped Saturday around 4:40 p.m. after officers saw him run a stop sign at the intersection of Bertram Street and Fair Street.

Police say during the roadside investigation, they found methamphetamine and other drugs, along with needles, glass pipes, and scales.

Dodd was charged with moving violations, along with trafficking in methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

