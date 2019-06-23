Wayne Co. woman arrested after deputies spot suspected drug deal

Jacqueline Bell (Photo: Wayne County Detention Center)
MONTICELLO, Ky. (WKYT) – A Wayne County woman has been arrested and charged with drug trafficking after deputies say they spotted her conducting a suspicious transaction.

According to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, deputies saw 42-year-old Jacqueline Bell engaged in a suspected drug deal near the Murphy’s gas station and Burger King off HWY 90.

When she pulled out of the parking lot, deputies conducted a traffic stop, during which a K-9 unit located methamphetamine, Suboxone, clear plastic baggies, a glass smoking pipe, and $212 in cash.

Bell was arrested and charged with drug trafficking, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

She was taken to the Wayne County Detention Center.

 
