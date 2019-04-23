Wayne County daycare worker accused of taunting 2-year-old while co-worker recorded

Two Wayne County daycare workers are facing charges after authorities say one taunted a 2-year-old child while the other recorded it on video.

Arrest records say deputies arrested Diana Willett of Monticello and charged her with first-degree criminal abuse after video surfaced of shaking a doll at the small child while the 2-year-old was backed underneath a table. Deputies say Willett did this knowing the child had a fear of dolls and small animals.

The daycare, Wendy's Wonderland, had previously received notice of the child's fears.

Deputies also arrested Tasha Cox of Monticello for failure to report child abuse as she is accused of recording the taunting on video and posting it on Facebook.

Both suspects were released after posting bond. WKYT is working to learn more details on the case, and this story will be updated.