Wayne County man killed in single-vehicle crash

Kentucky State Police are investigating a crash that killed a Wayne County man.

Troopers say the crash happened just after 4:30 p.m. Sunday on Ky. 1275.

When troopers arrived, they found that Michael Bridgeman, 45, of Monticello was ejected from his Jeep Liberty after he lost control of his vehicle and drove off the road.

Bridgeman's vehicle flipped after hitting a dirt embankment. He was taken to Wayne County Hospital where the county coroner pronounced him dead approximately one hour after the crash.

Bridgeman wasn't wearing a seat belt, and troopers don't suspect that he was under the influence at the time of the crash.