'We are people": Lexington's homeless seek ordinance protecting property in camps

Members of the Lexington community experiencing homelessness are calling on city leaders to adopt an ordinance establishing specific guidelines governing the removal of homeless camps.

Complaints led to the city breaking up a number of such camps in January.

"They came up in there and said 'You have to go.' I didn't have time to get all my stuff together - just what I could pick up," Charles Bowers said. "It shouldn't be a crime to be homeless."

Bowers, Donald Clinton, and Melissa Clinton all addressed the issue at Tuesday's Lexington-Fayette Urban County Council meeting.

"I can't replace what's been taken," said Melissa Clinton. "Maybe the jewelry, but I can't replace my granddaughter's ashes."

Members of the Catholic Action Center community are calling for an ordinance to remedy the situation.

"We respect the fact the camps can't remain. This is just the request of how they enact the taking down of camps," said CAC director Ginny Ramsey.

Unless a verified health or safety issue exists, Ramsey and others are asking the city to give 21 days' notice before clearing a camp.

They also want there to be no evictions during winter and for the Catholic Action Center to have word 24 hours' lead time for urgent situations to help campers get their belongings and store them.

"We're willing to be the ones who will store and help the people get organized as a camp is being taken down," Ramsey said.

Polly Ruddick from the Office of Homelessness Prevention and Intervention also addressed the council Tuesday.

"These are their homes. The city practices compassion over clean up," Ruddick told WKYT.

Ruddick said street outreach goes into these camps. She said right now, the city does give notice before taking down any camp but there's no standard amount of time. Each situation is evaluated case by case.

"Our rule is we go into the camp, the street outreach will go into the camp and tell us how much time they need," Ruddick said. "I'll give another example of we recently did ... the timeframe kept getting extended solely for the fact we had community members that wanted to help them move, so that was fine."

While the hope is to use more consistent signage for these notices, the city can only control what happens on public property.

It's a conversation council will continue. Until then, people are hopeful their voices were heard.

"We need to be recognized as a citizen. We are people. We have rights," Donald Clinton said.

Louisville passed similar protections last year. The city even agreed to store items for the homeless ahead of clearing out a camp.

The issue will go before Lexington-Fayette Urban County Government again on May 14.