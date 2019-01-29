'We have a job to do': Frigid temps don't stop Lexington firefighters, paramedics

Despite the Arctic cold temperatures outside, the work does not stop for Lexington firefighters and paramedics.

WKYT's Garrett Wymer rode along Tuesday night on Emergency Care 1, one of the city's ambulances stationed at Fire Station No. 1 downtown.

Firefighters say in this winter weather their medical calls seem to go down, but the chances for fire calls seem higher because of potential problems with furnaces, space heaters or other ways people try to stay warm. But firefighters and paramedics also have to stay warm themselves, which is no easy task in these temperatures.

"We definitely notice it," said Bruce Lester, a firefighter and paramedic. "We'll dress in extra layers to keep warm. Move a little faster on scene as well."

Still, they know they have an important responsibility - and emergencies certainly do not wait for warmer weather.

"We don't think about it too much," Lester said, "because we have a job to do and once we get there the community expects us to perform whether it's cold or warm."

