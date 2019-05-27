'We have not forgotten them': How students learn about Kentucky's fallen WWII soldiers

When World War II ended in 1945, tens of thousands of American soldiers lay buried across Europe. Many families were given a choice to bring their loved one's remains home or leave them buried near where they fell.

Fast forward to this Memorial Day, and we find a Kentucky woman who decided those boys' sacrifices in Europe should not be forgotten. J. Graham Brown School history teacher Alice Stevenson enlisted the help of some young history detectives.

"It takes your breath away," Stevenson said when discussing the sight of the remains of thousands of American young soldiers in places like The Netherlands American Cemetery and Belgium's American Cemetery.

In Louisville, we took a look at the sights on a computer screen.

Throughout Europe, in more than a dozen American cemeteries, boys as young as 17 paid the ultimate price in World War II in the fight for freedom.

"So there's 7,987 buried here," Stevenson said.

A visit to the Ardennes American Cemetery in Belgium changed Stevenson's life.

"I had two uncles wounded at the Battle of the Bulge," Stevenson said.

The visit to that cemetery in Belgium sparked an idea with Stevenson.

"Going to that cemetery and seeing those graves and knowing that those boys lay there and probably never been visited by a family member, it just broke my heart," Stevenson said.

The Kentucky Boys Project was born. She assigned each junior class student a Kentucky soldier who died and was buried in Europe. Who were they before the war? How did they die, and where?

"We used his service number to find out how he died and where he died," Brianna Williams explains.

The 17-year-old Williams dug deep to learn about Army Corporal James Todd from Lee County, Kentucky, later growing up in Louisville before enlisting. Brianna discovered he was aboard a British plane near Italy in September of 1944.

"32 people were on the plane, and when it went missing, all of them were declared dead," Williams said. "I think it's really crazy to think about someone who's not much older than me giving their own life for their country."

Wil Jackson learned his Kentucky soldier was killed by friendly fire in a plane crash.

"You don't quite find that kind of stuff in a history book because they can't really focus on that particular soldier because then you'd have an extremely long history book," Jackson said.

Their research went deep, even finding pictures of soldiers as children.

Two years ago Stevenson took some of the students to visit two American cemeteries in Europe where they placed state flags on every Kentucky soldier's grave. And this June, another class trip will do the same at two American cemeteries in Italy.

"We have a job. we have a quest," Stevenson said. "Our quest is to see those boys, that they have not been forgotten, that they will never be forgotten."

All of the students' presentations are recorded so families and others can find them on the Kentucky Boys Project website.