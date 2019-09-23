'We just couldn't believe it.': Kentuckian claims $1 million Powerball prize

A family has come forward to claim a $1 million Powerball prize at the Kentucky Lottery headquarters.

The winner, who wishes to remain anonymous, is from Oak Grove. The ticket matched all five of the white ball winning numbers, but the winner just missed out on the jackpot by missing the Powerball.

“At first I thought they were kidding, but the five numbers on the ticket matched up. We just couldn’t believe it,” the winner said.

The winner hopes to travel with some of the funds, but the family isn't planning on spending it all quickly.

“This is a life-changing event, and I plan on using this wisely,” the winner said.