Weather cited in deadly Lexington collision on New Circle Road

One person is dead after being hit by a car near the intersection of New Circle Road and Russell Cave Road.

Police say the driver couldn't see the person in the intersection because of heavy rain.

The collision happened around 4:30 a.m.

According to investigators, the pedestrian was in the crosswalk when the driver hit them.

Crews shut down New Circle Road near Russell Cave as a crash reconstruction unit investigated the scene.

Police tell WKYT this was an accident and no charges are being filed.

New Circle Road has since reopened.

The coroner has not released the victim's name yet.

