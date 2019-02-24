TRAFFIC ALERT: Weather conditions closing roads in multiple counties

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) is reporting that roads in several counties are impassable due to high water.

As water levels recede throughout the day, these routes may be reopened. WKYT will update these closured as information is received from KYTC.

The following roads are closed until further notice:

Garrard County

• Leavell Ridge Road/KY1971 is closed at milepoint 2.546 (the bridge over Sugar Creek)

o this location is between Wolf Trail Road/Poor Ridge Road/KY 563 and Sugar Creek Road/Mount Hebron Road

Madison County

• Tates Creek Road/KY 169 is closed at the lower end

• Union City Road/KY 1986 is closed at Hackett Pike

• US 421 is closed at Dreyfuss Road

• KY 595 is closed at Guynn Road

• KY 499 is closed at Muddy Creek Road

• Caleast Road/KY2881 is closed at Menelaus Road

Carter County

• KY 1910, River Road, mile markers 1-2

• KY 1654 at KY 854 at the Carter-Boyd county line near Rush

• KY 1496 in the Willard area, mile markers 6-8

In addition, with many streams and creeks out of their banks, high water could be approaching roads along KY 1 near Hitchins, and KY 174 near Soldier.

Drivers are reminded never to drive through high water.

