Website set up for Kentuckians convicted of felonies to check their voting rights

Governor Beshear is working to make good on one of his campaign promises. He's trying to make it easier for non-violent felony offenders to learn if they're eligible to vote. (WKYT

Governor Beshear signed an executive order on December 12, his third day in office, to restore voting rights and the right to hold public office for thousands of people convicted of non-violent felonies.

Initially, it was thought that the number of people affected was 140,000. Wednesday, he said it's actually 152,000.

The governor also announced a new web site where others can find out if they are eligible. People can also call 502-782-9731.

If they are eligible, they are able to register to vote immediately.

The governor was joined by the Kentucky NAACP President and others in making the announcement Wednesday morning. They say people need to be welcomed back into communities and and fully participate in democracy.

"I think more importantly, now that the day has arrived, those of us who are advocates, have got to go and seek out those who are eligible under this program," said Raoul Cunningham, Ky. State NAACP President.

There is currently a bill working its way through the General Assembly that calls for a constitutional amendment to restore more voting rights, but Gov. Beshear says while he agrees, an amendment to the state constitution is needed and he does not agree with the provision calling for a waiting period.

Governor Beshear also reminded people that the deadline to register to vote in the May primary is April 20.