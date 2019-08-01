WKYT Interactive | How to see the pipelines running through Kentucky

A government website shows every natural gas and hazardous liquid pipeline throughout the country, including the one that exploded Thursday morning in Lincoln County.

Click here to access the website and see pipelines in your county. (Note: website is best viewed on a desktop computer.)

Thursday's explosion marked the first fatality in Kentucky in more than three decades because of a pipeline explosion or fire.

In 1985, five people died in Metcalfe County after an explosion on the Texas Eastern pipeline, the same one involved Thursday in Lincoln Co.

In 1986, six people were hurt and two homes destroyed near Lancaster.

In 2002, an explosion caused two million dollars in damage in Montgomery County.

In 2003, another Texas Eastern pipeline explosion happened in Bath County.

In 2004, nine people were hurt and five homes destroyed in Pike County.

In 2006, there was an explosion in Clark County, luckily, no one was injured.

No one was in 2012 when a major explosion and fire lit up the sky in Estill County.

In 2014, two people were injured and two homes destroyed in Adair County.