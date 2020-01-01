Weekend rain wipes out bridge connecting Jackson and Laurel counties

High water in Jackson County damaged a bridge that connects the area to nearby Laurel County.

Jackson County officials aren't sure when Low Water Bridge will be open to drivers again.

"Water has been over this bridge several times, but this is the worst we've ever seen it," said Jackson County Judge-Executive Shane Gabbard.

The road leading to the bridge is closed.

People who live nearby say it's a headache.

“[One] gentleman has a farm just on the other side of the river and then to get over there he’s going to have to drive 80 miles out of the way with his tractor to get over there because of this bridge being out," said Gabbard.

He says the county had roughly $1 million in damages from flooding in 2019. Gabbard says they're still working with FEMA on those issues.

Jackson County officials say they'll be calling people in Frankfort tomorrow to start on repairs on the bridge, but the holidays could slow that down.

Once highway workers survey the bridge, they'll have a better idea of the timeline for repairs and reopening the road.