Welcome to the ‘Modern Medieval’ period, we’re storming things again

This whole storming thing is getting out of hand.

It started with a mock plan to raid Area 51 and has multiplied into calls to storm everything from The Vatican to Loch Ness.

When millions of Facebook users signed up for or said they were interested in “Storm Area 51, They Can’t Stop All of Us," the floodgates opened.

Now there’s pretty much a storming event for every itch:

-- STORM the Vatican

-- Storm the Bermuda Triangle, it can’t swallow all of us

-- Storm Everest: They can’t freeze us all

-- Storm the IRS Building

-- Storm Sea World & take back our Moist Boi’s, they can’t stop us

-- Storm The Federal Reserve While the Government Handles Area 51

-- Storm Loch Ness, Nessie can’t hide from all of us

Don’t see something that interests you?

You can always create your own.

There are still plenty of things to storm, maybe even a few castles.

