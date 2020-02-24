Well-known Lexington activist Anita Franklin passes away

Well-known Lexington activist Anita Franklin has passed away.

After losing her son to gun violence in 2014, Franklin became an advocate for youth, reaching out and leading them away from violence in the streets.

['It breaks my heart': Lexington mother calls for the end of teen gun violence]

Her son, Antonio Franklin, was hit by a stray bullet in Duncan Park.

Just two weeks ago, Franklin spoke at a Moms Demand Action rally in Frankfort to ask for changes in gun laws.

[Moms Demand Action rally in Frankfort focuses on gun legislation]

Franklin's children released this statement Monday through the sheriff's office:

We appreciate the kindness and support from everyone. Our mother was loved and respected by many. She wanted to give back to those less fortunate and she loved the neighborhood in which she grew up. She made it her responsibility to make it better for everyone. Please be respectful of the family at this time.