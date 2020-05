We've just learned a well-known horse farm owner in Lexington has died.

Preston Madden died Tuesday at his home.

Madden had recently been in the hospital for an illness but was released last week. It was not COVID-19 related.

Madden is well-known in Lexington. He bred the 1987 Kentucky Derby winner Alysheba.

Madden's wife, Anita, died in 2018.

Preston Madden was 85 years old.