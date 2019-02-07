Wells Fargo outage affecting debit cards, online banking nationwide

Wells Fargo customers are unable to use their debit cards or log onto the website or mobile app Thursday morning.

The San Francisco based bank tweeted about the outage at about 9 a.m., and asked customers to check back for updates.

Many customers report their debit cards were declined when paying for goods and services.

Downdetector.com which tracks outage reports, shows giant swaths of outages up and down the Eastern seaboard, as well as Texas, California and spots in Iowa and Minnesota.

The company has not provided details on what caused the outage or how long it might last.

An hour after the initial tweet, the company said they were experiencing a “systems issue” and apologized for the inconvenience, but did not say how long systems would be down.

This is the second time in a week Wells Fargo has experienced technical issues.

Last Friday - a typical pay day, the company’s online banking and mobile app wasn’t working.

Folks have taken to social media to express their displeasure.

Some are reminding the banking giant of the 2016 scandal when employees opened about 3.5 million bank accounts in customers names without authorization in order to meet sales goals.