Wells anxious to coach at EKU, wants NCAA to relax rules

New Eastern Kentucky football coach Walt Wells was hired in December, but now the big question is when will he get his first chance to actually coach his team?

Photo: EKU Athletics

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Wells has yet to really get a chance to do much with his team or get to know them. He is hoping the NCAA relaxes the rules this summer.

"We are going to have to take advantage of our walk-through time and whatever the NCAA allows us in July and they are working on that now to let us know what we have," said Wells.

"I think it will be more than what you've ever seen in the past. So, when July comes around, after the fourth is what I would like to see is they open up to the no hour a week rule. That you can take a ball out there and where you go as far as weeks and all that, I'll take whatever they give me but I want to be able to do walk-throughs, run-throughs, but be smart about it."