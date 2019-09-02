'We're always ready to go': How Kentucky Baptists are preparing to help Dorian victims

Kentucky Baptist Disaster Relief is planning one of its largest volunteer trips to help those impacted by Hurricane Dorian.

A team of volunteers will travel to Florida just days after assisting tornado victims in Massachusetts. It will be the second-largest group the organization has sent.

The team's exact location is unknown, as there is still some uncertainty over where in the U.S. will have the largest impacts.

"We may still go to a location to make sure we can get in," Karen Smith with Kentucky Baptist Disaster Relief said.

A hundred volunteers are preparing for a lot of unknowns, but they are certain they will serve those in need and will likely be gone for two weeks. The plan is to get to Florida but sometimes just getting to the disaster is part of the challenge.

“In North Carolina, every road in would flood at tide time," Smith said. "We are going to be working with tides in Florida. We will have to watch that.”

The volunteers will be clearing away debris with chainsaws, feeding people from mobile kitchens and providing counseling with two chaplains.

“You know, I’ve never hung on a cross and gave my life," Smith said. "Jesus did that for me. I can surely drop everything and go when needed.”

This will be Smith's eighth relief trip since Hurricane Florence in September 2018.