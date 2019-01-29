'We're getting soft': Gov. Bevin criticizes cold weather school closings

Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin is expressing some criticism after dozens of school districts announced it would cancel classes because of the dangerously cold temperatures invading the Commonwealth.

Speaking to Terry Meiners on WHAS radio, Bevin said decisions like this are a part of a national trend he is concerned with.

"There's no ice going with it or any snow," Bevin said. "I mean, what happens to America? We're getting soft, Terry. We're getting soft."

Bevin would later say he was being "slightly facetious" and said it is better to ere on the side of caution, but he believes this could set a poor precedent for the youth.

"It does concern me a little bit that in America, on this and many other fronts, we're sending messages to our young people that if life is hard you can curl up in the fetal position somewhere in a warm place and just wait until it stops being hard, and that just isn't reality. It isn't," Bevin said.

The governor's comments drew criticism from Republican gubernatorial challenger Rep. Robert Goforth, who took a shot at Bevin's education. The governor went to a private school in Maine with a tuition of $37,800 for day students.