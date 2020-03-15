West Jessamine unable to play in first Sweet 16 since 2010

It's a moment sixteen boys teams experienced earlier this month. A region championship to advance to the Sweet 16.

"It's the best community to be a part of," said Colts head coach Damon Kelley on March 10. "I am looking forward to getting back to Rupp next week and seeing the sea of red in there from Jessamine County.

This year's trip was supposed to be West Jessamine's first since 2010, but concerns regarding the Coronavirus put a sudden halt to those dreams of playing at Rupp Arena.

"By the time the KHSAA made it official, we all knew it was happening," said Kelley. "I had players coming by my classroom looking at me asking if it was true. it was a pretty tough day for all of us."

After the news began to sink it, coach Kelley was able to pull his kids out of class and deliver a message. Hold your heads high.

"It doesn't take away what we accomplished," said Kelley. "We may or may not get the experience of playing in Rupp Arena, but it was a phenomenal run they took us on over the last few weeks. We will use it as motivation with the guys that are returning for next season and try to get back there in 2021."