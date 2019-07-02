'West Side Story' coming to Lexington Opera House

Coming soon to the Lexington Opera House- Jets, Sharks, star-crossed lovers and one of the most iconic stories of all time.

Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton playing it 'cool' with cast members of West Side Story. Photo: Lexington Opera House/Twitter

The Lexington Theatre Company is hard at work their putting the final touches on their production of West Side Story.

Now in it's fifth season, the Lexington Theatre Company has become an ideal training ground for local young performers.

Students get to perform alongside professional actors, choreographers and directors who know what it takes to make it on Broadway.

WKYT caught up with two of the professionals playing Anita and Maria on Tuesday. After just a couple of run-throughs of the song America, they knew the young actors had chops.

Michell Alves and Evy Ortiz say they are both from Puerto Rico so are already excited by that song, but are happy the student cast was already proficient in the number.

The actor in the lead role of Tony may look familiar to some of you, it's Lexington native Colton Ryan.

After graduating from SCAPA, Colton pursued and achieved his dream of performing on Broadway. He has most recently performed in the original Broadway production of Dear Evan Hansen, serving as the understudy for the title role.

He credits programs like SCAPA and The LEX for preparing him get to New York.

"The fact that all of these institutions have been maintained here in Lexington, to me is a miracle," said Ryan. "It makes me very hopeful, and the fact that The LEX asked me to come back and celebrate with them means the world."

Mayor Linda Gorton presented Ryan with a proclamation, naming a day in his honor.

West Side Story opens July 11 at the Lexington Opera House and closes July 14. WKYT is proud to serve as the media sponsor of the show.

Tickets are available at the Lexington Center box office or on Ticketmaster.