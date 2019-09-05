West Virginia man charged with sexual assault of missing Kentucky girl

A West Virginia man is behind bars after reportedly having sex with a child who had gone missing from Kentucky.

According to sister-station WBKO, Christopher Lee Watson faces a third-degree charge of sexual assault.

The Harrison County Sheriff says the girl met Watson Tuesday night and spent the night with him, before she got frightened and ran out into some woods, and then onto the highway.

Authorities reportedly found her walking naked along Route 58 in Anmoore, West Virginia. When deputies interviewed her, they say Watson walking away from the scene and took him into custody.

That's when deputies say the girl told them Watson had assaulted her.

Initially, investigators thought the young girl was possibly a kidnapping victim, but later learned she had run away from Kentucky. The missing girl has not been identified.

