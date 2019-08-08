West Virginia officer rescues man in wheelchair from burning home

Glenn Nichols says he's still alive today thanks to the bravery of a police officer.

Huntington Police say a handicapped man who was trapped inside a burning home has been rescued safely.

There were terrifying moments on Wednesday morning as flames shot out of an apartment building with a man in a wheelchair trapped inside.

Officer John Weber arrived first and realized Nichols couldn't get out of the building on his own. That's when Weber kicked through the front door, got Nichols in his wheelchair and wheeled him to safety.

Eric Rozell lived in an upstairs apartment and captured the rescue on cellphone video.

Nichols says if it weren't for Weber, he may have never made it out.

"I thought it was people in the building fighting and somebody was trying to get in my door," Nichols said.

Now out of harm's way, Nichols is processing what happened.

"It's hard to believe it happened," Nichols said. "I hear about it all the time, houses burn in Huntington, but I never thought I would be the one that it happens to."

One thing Nichols is sure of: He owes Weber his life.

"I thank him from the bottom of my heart," Nichols said. "He's just been super good to me and got me in the car out of the weather, turned the heat on and all that, making sure I was comfortable."

Copyright 2019 WSAZ and Gray Television Group, Inc. All rights reserved.