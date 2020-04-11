West Virginia transfer Brandon Knapper commits to EKU

After entering the transfer portal, former West Virginia guard Brandon Knapper has committed to A.W. Hamilton and Eastern Kentucky.

The 6'0'' guard from South Charleston, West Virginia played two seasons in Morgantown for Bob Huggins. In the 2018-19 season, he played in 32 games, starting four of those contests and averaged 5.0 points per game.

He posted a career-high 25 points in a win over Oklahoma his freshman season. As a sophomore, he played in 27 games and averaged 2.6 points. He scored 10 points and added four boards in a big win over No. 22 Texas Tech.

He played for A.W. Hamilton at Hargrave Military Academy before his time in Morgantown.