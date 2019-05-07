West Virginia woman accused of overdosing in McDonald's bathroom as kids watched

A West Virginia woman was arrested after police say she overdosed in a McDonald's bathroom, and her kids were right next to her when she did it.

Gray affiliate WSAZ reports Sarah Parker, 32, of Charleston is charged with criminal neglect after police say she snorted illegal narcotics.

Police say her children were with her at the time she overdosed. Officers found marijuana and an unidentified blue powder in her purse.

Parker also had glass pipes for using drugs, according to a criminal complaint.