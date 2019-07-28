Western Kentucky woman killed when vehicle crashes into her home

Preliminary investigation shows a pickup truck driven by 43-year-old Christopher Hill failed to stop at an intersection and drove into the home of 72-year-old Mary Bass. (MGN Image)
Updated: Sun 4:33 PM, Jul 28, 2019

MARION, Ky. (AP) - Police in western Kentucky say a woman sitting in her living room was killed when a pickup truck struck her home.

State Police in Madisonville said in a news release that 72-year-old Mary C. Bass of Marion was pronounced dead after the incident Saturday night.

The statement says a preliminary investigation shows a pickup truck driven by 43-year-old Christopher Hill of Marion failed to stop at an intersection, drove through a lawn and into the home.

The incident remains under investigation.

