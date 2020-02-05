Wet weather has emergency officials on alert for flooding

Heavy rain is going to become an issue for many across parts of southern Kentucky.

After receiving roughly 2 inches of rain already this week, many creeks and streams in Knox County have already jumped their banks, flooding fields and blocking one road already.

"Indirectly it affects probably a couple hundred people getting across this road. So, it's something we're really wanting to get taken care of here," said Todd Owens, Knox County Emergency Management.

With another possibly 2 plus inches of rain yet to come, Owens says this is just the beginning and by Thursday morning, he expects several more roads to be underwater.

Wednesday night he will be busy patrolling commonly flooded areas so first responder can more easily get to anyone in need or preform rescues if needed.

"We'll keep our short team on call with the boats, you know, where they can get in and out of if they have to do a rescue that way, which is not uncommon to be honest," Owens said.

Now, as more rain comes into the forecast for Knox County over the next few days, emergency managers are concerned for many low lying areas.

Remember, never drive through a flooded roadway.