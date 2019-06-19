Wet weather presenting challenges for Kentucky farmers

You may notice some of your favorite produce has gone up in price or is in short supply.

The culprit: recent bouts of inclement weather.

"Farmers have to be able to predict in order to plant," said Josh England, market manager at the Lexington Farmers' Market.

England said when growing conditions go from hot to cold, dry to wet quickly, it can take a toll on crops.

"Our farmers in central Kentucky are really good about adapting to situations, but there's not always the chance to adapt on a quick turnaround," England said.

Even when central Kentucky sees a nice day, farmers have to think about what happened the day before.

"Farmers sometimes have to make a decision. It's beautiful right now outside, but the ground is still very wet and so I can't really cultivate or plant in it," England said.

Planting corn has been a struggle, England said. The Lexington Farmers' Market has also seen a delay in varieties of tomatoes. As a shopper, you may have a hard time buying certain fruits and vegetables, like watermelons or pumpkins.

"If it continues to be wet, those are very susceptible to all kinds of pest and disease," England said.

But where some crops rot in the rain, others thrive.

"Onions, broccoli, the greens: they're loving the rain!" said Farmer Steve of Steve's Plants. "Some things love the rain and they're doing really good, so we're doing good. We're not worried about it."

England said all the precipitation is also good news for people who enjoy blueberries.

"Blueberries love the rain! A lot of our vendors are having pounds and pounds of blueberries that they're harvesting. That is very good to see. Now, we just need to get people to get out to farmers' markets," England said.

The Lexington Farmers' Market hours and locations are as follows:

Saturday: Cheapside Park — 7 a.m. - 2 p.m. (year round)

Sunday: Southland Drive — 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. (April - October)

Tuesday and Thursday: Maxwell and Broadway — 7 a.m. - 4 p.m. (May 14 - November)

Wednesday: The Summit — 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. (May 8 - August 28)