GOOD QUESTION: What are the symptoms of the inflammatory syndrome affecting children?

Today's question is one a lot of parents will want to listen to. It's about an inflammatory syndrome affecting children, related to COVID-19. What are the symptoms of this syndrome? In other words, what should parents look out for?

The illness is called pediatric multi-system inflammatory syndrome, and its symptoms are similar to Kawasaki Disease. Some cases can be so severe, a child needs to be hospitalized and intubated.

Children will often develop a rash with this syndrome. They can have a fever four or more days. Their eyes may look red. The skin on their hands and feet may peel, and they might complain of abdominal pain. We talked to Dr. Ryan Stanton about it last week.

"The thing we know with COVID is it really just kinda sits along, and kinda rumbles along for weeks, and that's basically what this syndrome is sounding like," said Dr. Stanton. "It's just persistent symptoms that keep going and keep going until eventually, we transition into this other inflammatory process."

We know of four children who have this syndrome in Kentucky, and doctors are currently treating two of those children, an 11-year-old and a 10-year-old, in the hospital.

