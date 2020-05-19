What can a COVID-19 antibody test tell me? An antibody test might show if you had COVID-19 in the recent past.

Most experts think that gives people some protection from the virus. But studies are still underway to determine what antibody level is needed for immunity. It’s also not known how long immunity might last.

The tests are different from the nasal swab tests that can tell if you’re currently sick. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration initially allowed companies to launch antibody tests with minimal oversight. After reports of faulty results and fraud, the agency reversed course.

