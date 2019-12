Sometimes you may have to repeat yourself to your Amazon Echo for Alexa to understand you and your Kentucky accent.

The Creek Church put together a video of what it would be like to have an Alexa that understood the delicate twang our part of the country likes to communicate with.

The Creek Church has locations in London, Somerset and Williamsburg.

This isn't a real product, but it's nice to have fun with it.

Check out the full video below.