What inspired Lexington's first black female sergeant to pursue police career

For Sergeant Thomasena Grider, the historic moment still hasn't sunk in.

"It's kinda hard to put in words," Grider said on her recent promotion to sergeant with the Lexington Police Department. "It's just an amazing, amazing thing."

Sgt. Grider is Lexington's first African-American female police sergeant.

She joined the force in 2006, and 13 years later she made history.

But, being a part of the police force is something she never thought she'd do. She did not even want to be in law enforcement.

"I went to school and did my sociology degree, and had no plans with it at all," Grider said.

But, Sgt. Grider completed an internship with the Lexington Police Department, and during that time she decided police work was for her.

"I was riding with a female officer who pulled over a semi, and after she pulled over that semi I said, 'I think I want to do this. I think I want to do this,'" she said.

Now, her accomplishments serve as inspiration for her daughters and may inspire girls everywhere.

"I have four girls myself, and it was important for them to see me get promoted and to see the accomplishments that I've made so that they too can say, 'if there's something I want to do, I can do that. I can do that because my mom has done that,'" Sgt. Grider said.

"I want to be that face for people who have to see someone that kinda looks like them before they do something."