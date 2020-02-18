What is considered a 'good' score for a restaurant health inspection?

With more than 1,500 restaurants in Lexington, the Fayette County Health Department is constantly doing inspections.

The health department just posted another round of scores. So far, more than 170 restaurants are on probation.

According to the health department, the ones on probation have failed an inspection.

Common violations included improperly sanitizing surfaces, not using proper hand-washing techniques, and not date-marking food so employees can know when it is no longer safe.

"It's disappointing because all of these establishments have certified food managers and food handlers that have been trained and know better," said Skip Castleman, Environmental Health Coordinator.

Castleman says at any given time, about 10 percent of all Lexington restaurants are on probation.

One that made the list was Cold Stone on Sir Barton Way, where an inspector found roaches.

At P.F. Chang's an inspector found potentially unsafe food including eggs and chicken not cooked to proper temperatures.

And down the street, at the McDonald's on Nicholasville Road, an inspector saw an employee vomiting into a trash can beside one of the kitchen sinks. Despite being placed on probation, the McDonald's scored an 89.

"You can end up on probation essentially with a 98," Castleman said. "A lot of our critical violations are just two-point violations."

Castleman says one of those critical violations is having a broken sanitizing dishwasher.

For food lovers concerned about a restaurant's score, Castleman says here's what to look for: "A good score is a high score with no priority violations, but a good score is anything above 95 normally," Castleman said.

For some of these restaurants to get off probation, we're told the restaurants must pass two consecutive inspections.