What's Kentucky's favorite Christmas candy?

CandyStore.com found out each state's favorite Christmas candy.

The top holiday candy in Kentucky is peppermint bark. M&M's are a close second, with traditional candy canes rounding out the top three.

The National Retail Federation is predicting holiday candy sales to top $2 billion.

CandyStore.com found that 1.76 billion candy canes are produced every year for the holiday season.

And here's a fun fact about candy canes: About three out of four people eat them starting on the straight end. The rest start on the curved end.

CandyStore.com also ranked the top 10 worst Christmas candies. Do you agree with the results?

Source: CandyStore.com