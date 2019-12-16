What's Kentucky's favorite Christmas movie?

HouseMethod.com surveyed more than 4,500 Americans about their favorite Christmas movies.

Kentucky's favorite is also the overwhelming national favorite, "A Christmas Story."

The commonwealth and 23 other states chose the movie.

"Home Alone," "It's a Wonderful Life," and "How the Grinch Stole Christmas," was also voted some of the top faves.

"The Nightmare Before Christmas," was voted only as Tennessee's favorite.

