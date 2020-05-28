What's Next | Planning continues as UK prepares for in-person fall semester

University of Kentucky administrators are moving forward with plans for a fall semester that could be as close to normal as possible - while also taking a number of precautions - amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

"This week will be pivotal as we move toward safe and reinvented normal operations this fall," Dr. Eli Capilouto, UK's president, said Tuesday in a communication to the campus community.

An updated status report is expected Friday as planning teams continue to develop, review and seek feedback on what will become UK's Campus Restart Plan.

The university has been considering four scenarios - including a normal start, a delayed start, a hybrid semester and a fully online semester.

Dr. Capilouto has said that UK intends to have students back on campus this fall, though officials are preparing a backup plan for online or remote learning in the event of a second spike of COVID-19 cases.

Administrators say the "residential experience" - things like living on campus, eating in dining halls and being in class in person - is a big part of the university experience, and something that just cannot be replicated online. Still, the challenge is making sure everything is done safely, even with so many questions surrounding the coronavirus.

"We don't know when it's going to end," Dr. Eric Monday, the university's executive vice president for finance and administration, said in a recent Zoom interview with WKYT's Garrett Wymer. "We don't know how we're going to move through this, is there going to be a second wave, or a third wave or multiple waves? How are we going to react and respond as we start to reopen and open the spigot, if you will? How do we pivot?"

All unveiled scenarios that provide for in-person classes this fall include a number of recommendations to provide for social distancing, discourage congestion in classroom buildings and other common areas and increase cleaning and sanitation.

The university has already purchased 50,000 masks, sourced other PPE and equipment, and is getting 500 gallons of hand sanitizer made last week at the James B. Beam Institute for Kentucky Spirits, according to Dr. Monday.

"It's not going to be the same," Dr. Monday said of the upcoming semester. "Are we going to try to make it as close to the same as possible? No doubt about it."

At least administrators, faculty, staff, students and parents will be more prepared for potential changes this time around. The sudden arrival of the coronavirus in Kentucky abruptly cut short the spring semester and sent students home as campus, the community around it, the commonwealth and even the country all largely shut down.

UK provided students with a 36 percent credit for housing and meal plan costs for the weeks of the semester that were not held on campus.

In total, the university felt a roughly $200 million impact on its $4.5 billion budget for the fiscal year ending June 30, Dr. Monday said. That includes UK HealthCare. The number just on the academic side of things, Monday said, was about $60 million.

The university has also had to account for a $70 million gap in the budget for the upcoming fiscal year as administrators anticipated cuts to every college, department and unit - but thus far prevented potential layoffs by dipping into a contingency fund.

Dr. Monday said that the cuts also freed up some money for more unknowns moving forward.

"That's another reason why you do this process," he said, "is you try to take as many of those unknowns off the table."

With Friday's new update, UK's Campus Restart Plan will be circulated for more feedback, then reviewed and revised the first week of June before going to the president for approval. Administrators hope to have a final plan to communicate and begin implementing the second week of June.

