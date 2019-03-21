What's PJ Washington's status heading into Saturday?

Photo: The Cats Pause
By  | 
Posted:

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WKYT) -- Kentucky steamrolled Abilene Christian in the first round of the NCAA tournament 79-44. But after the game, the first questions were about PJ Washington.

He missed Thursday's game because of a sprained foot. He could miss Saturday's game.

Here's what Coach John Calipari said in the post-game news conference.

"Well, first of all, the option was a boot or the cast. The cast would speed up the healing, so [PJ] said put the cast on. Whether they'll take it off tomorrow to check it I don't know. if they don't he won't play Saturday, and then they'll probably try to take it off Tuesday or Wednesday of next week to see how his foot feels."

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus