What's PJ Washington's status heading into Saturday?

Kentucky steamrolled Abilene Christian in the first round of the NCAA tournament 79-44. But after the game, the first questions were about PJ Washington.

He missed Thursday's game because of a sprained foot. He could miss Saturday's game.

Here's what Coach John Calipari said in the post-game news conference.

"Well, first of all, the option was a boot or the cast. The cast would speed up the healing, so [PJ] said put the cast on. Whether they'll take it off tomorrow to check it I don't know. if they don't he won't play Saturday, and then they'll probably try to take it off Tuesday or Wednesday of next week to see how his foot feels."